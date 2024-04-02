The second National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE) takes place on Thursday May 16 at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, following on from the success of the inaugural event in 2023.

Blind Veterans UK, an armed forces charity which helps vision-impaired former service personnel to rebuild their lives after sight loss will be the lead partner for the 2024 installment of NAFESE, it was announced today.

NAFESE 2024 in association with Blind Veterans UK will feature an array of event elements for the military and blue light communities including an Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (open to all attendees at the event), a Recruitment and Resettlement Zone and a STEM Village for visiting schools, colleges and university students.

The event includes over 40 exhibitors and a range of speakers with the ethos of the celebration of service from armed to emergency to volunteer and forms two events in total, with the 2024 Services Awards - a follow on from NAFESE 2024 - taking place on Thursday July 4, again at the Stadium of Light.

In sync with its sister event, The Services Awards, also featured for the first time in 2023, was an inspirational occasion with the overall winner on the night being the High Intensity Service from Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Partnership Trust for their incredible work with forces veterans.

Blind Veterans UK as well as being the lead partner for NAFESE 2024, will also be the sponsor for the Most Outstanding Royal Navy winner.

Anyone from the services communities is welcome to attend NAFESE 2024 on May 16, from cadets to serving personnel to veterans, while families of both are also very much encouraged to be present.

The 2024 Services Awards is a ticket only event, with further information released via NAFESE 2024 social media channels in due course.

Event director Mal Robinson said: “We are delighted to have Blind Veterans UK as our lead partner for NAFESE 2024. Blind Veterans UK are a renowned charity in forces circles and have held the highest of reputations within this sector since 1915 and so to have them back NAFESE this year is a real honour for the NAFESE team and me.

“I cannot wait for the 16th of May to help showcase the fantastic work Blind Veterans UK provide, not only in the rehabilitation of former service personnel, but also with training of them and important social situations such as helping to combat loneliness and isolation, which aligns with our own ideologies of bringing people together across the services at events such as this.”

Tim Eckersley, Blind Veterans UK Military Engagement Lead, added: “Blind Veterans UK are proud to partner with the National Armed Forces & Emergency Services Event for 2024. Last year’s inaugural events were a great success and we’re looking to build on that this year.

“Bringing service personnel together from across the country is hugely important as these groups of people, including veterans, have so much to offer. It’s also vital to recognise those who have achieved great things over the last year which is why we’re so looking forward to partnering with the 2024 Services Awards.”

The National Armed Forces & Emergency Services Event in association with Blind Veterans UK takes place on Thursday May 16 at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, with the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club opening its doors at 9am and the NAFESE starting at 9.30am, continuing until 12.30pm.

Attendees can arrive at anytime between 9am and 12.30pm.