Uncertainty still surrounds the future of the former Sunderland Travelodge which sits abandoned near the city centre.

The abandoned former Sunderland Central High Street West Travelodge. | Sunderland Echo

The 81-bedroom Sunderland Central High Street West Travelodge was opened at a ribbon cutting and toasted with champagne in November 2012, when the city's hotel accommodation was in short supply.

It cost £6million to build, but only lasted nine years

The then-Mayor of Sunderland Iain Kay spoke at the ceremony of “a critical shortage of bed spaces” which the Travelodge would redress. However, it closed for good in December 2021 and now sits abandoned and dilapidated.

In April 2022 the Echo ran a story having contacted HM Land Registry, whose documents identified the owner as Travelodge Ltd.

But when asked about this at the time, the company said that the information was “not correct and up to date” and that it was “not responsible for the building”.

More than two years later the Echo has again been informed by Land Registry that Travelodge Ltd is the registered owner.

A Travelodge spokesperson has now said: "The hotel at Sunderland High Street West was closed in 2021 and the site handed back to the landlord.

"Any enquiries should be addressed to the landlord."

The Echo has asked Travelodge who that landlord is, if not Travelodge Ltd, but is yet to receive a reply.

Any plans for the future of the empty four-storey building are yet to be revealed by anyone, including whoever the owner is. There are currently no for sale or to let signs on view at the site.

At a meeting in July 2024 Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved an application for 75 new homes at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street.

The empty former hotel is a few metres from where the homes will be built.

Mayor of Sunderland Iain Kay officially opened the High Street West Travelodge in November 2012. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland City Council said: "With the recent planning approval for more than 70 new homes in Coronation, Nile and Villiers streets opposite the former Travelodge building, further significant regeneration benefits for Sunniside are on their way.

"The city council is seeking clarity from the owner regarding their plans for this building but unable to provide any further update at this time."

The Sunderland Central Travelodge on Low Row continues to welcome guests.