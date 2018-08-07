‘My dad would have loved this’ - family’s tribute to beloved John with Macmillan head shave

A cafe boss was given a close clip as she braved the shave in tribute to her late father.

Linda Cook, 49, was joined by niece Deborah Adcock, 35, as they both lost their locks in aid of Macmillan, raising more than £1,600 between them.

Linda Cook and her niece Deborah Adcock holding a photograph of Linda's late father John White.

Linda’s dad, retired colliery worker John White, from Easington Colliery, lost his life to pancreatic cancer two years ago aged 75, also leaving wife Joan and son Derek, 52.

Her cafe, Chalky’s Pit Stop, in Church Street, Seaham, is named in his honour.

The cuts were carried out by Lisa Jobson, who works in the cafe, with her tips, along with those of colleagues Sophie Wharton, and Linda’s daughter Trudi, 28, added to the fund.

Deborah runs Smoke and Mirrors hair salon in Murton.

Anyone who would like to add their support via a donation can call in at either business.

Linda, who lives in Dawdon and is also mum to Martin, 30, Colin, 28, and Tina, 27, said: “I got the idea into my head that I wanted to do something for my Dad and there are lots of people who come into the shop who know someone who is fighting or has had cancer.

“I wanted to do something for them.

“All the customers who came in the shop and all the other businesses in Church Street have been really supportive.

Linda Cook after her head shave.

“It feels great to have done it.

“My Dad would have loved this and he was always doing things for charity himself.”

Linda Cook before getting her head shaved in memory of her late father John White (75). Picture by FRANK REID