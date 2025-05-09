My book's called Sh*tty Breaks - but it's really a love letter to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve all rolled our eyes at the ubiquitous ‘crappy towns’ lists, and you might think that new book Sh*tty Breaks was written along the same lines - but you’d be entirely wrong.

Because the book, by boyband member-cum-travel writer Ben Aitken, is a celebration of the underdog.

Ben, who hails from Portsmouth, decided that he would pick 12 of the least visited cities in the UK and Ireland and see what they’re all about over the course of a weekend. And yes, Sunderland was amongst them.

Turning up with apparently no clues about the city, it turns out he loves the place - he likens it to LA (really), and would even live here - for a while, anyway.

Asked to sum up his abiding memory of Sunderland, he said: “The people, the beach, the food and the ski-slope.”

Ben spent two nights in Sunderland n“really trying to emulate a city break”, being “aritficially busy”. During his stay, he visited the promenade, Roker Cliff Park, ‘Roker Riviera’, the National Glass Centre, St Peter’s Church, Wearmouth Bridge, skiing in Silksworth, a range of music venues, and even took some stotties home for the family.

Ben’s book is full of fascinating history and amusing anecdotes, all woven humourously in with his own experiences. So, did he do a lot of research before visiting?

“Absolutely none”, is his blunt reply. “I wanted to turn up ignorant - I like the magic of discovering things. I think it spoils travel if you turn up and know what to expect, with a tick box. So, I decided to chance my arm and as a writer, you can find out plenty after the fact.”

Ben said he loved finding out Lowry’s connection to Sunderland, the ship building history and the football, but he also found joy in the people and the culure. Travelling by public transport and taxi, he did the old-fashioned thing and asked people for their recommendations, instead of relying on search engines. He said: “You really get a sense of the people and what they truly value, that way.”

During his visit, he also noted Sunderland’s thriving independent food and drink scene, with venues Mexico 70, North and Pop Recs highlighted. He said: “There’s a fantastic social hub there and nobody outside of the city knows about it. But really, when you go on a city break, you want good food and drink, people of a cheerful nature, a comfortable place to stay, and Sunderland has all of that.”

And the name of the book? “I tried to get it changed, but the publishers weren’t having it”, said Ben, worried about the reaction. “It’s obviously a pun on city breaks, and alludes to the received wisdom that some places are just not as good as others. Many books take that approach. But actually the name works in the same way as the programme The Undateables. They’re not undateable at all - quite the opposite. It’s challenging and arguing with that preconception.”

Since the book was released on Thursday, Ben says it’s been “so far, so good” on the name issue. He said: “I was bracing myself for some descent and feedback, but I think it’s clear that it’s actually a geniune love letter to the places I’ve visited. I actually did have a really great time.”

When pushed to rank his favourite Sh*tty Break locations, Sunderland came in first place - with the sandy beach making all the difference - and he say’s he’s up for a repeat visit. “People have been telling me that I’ve missed obvious places. In Sunderland, even though I talk about it, people have said need to go to the Penshaw Monument and do the walks around there - but that just means that there’s a reason to go back.”

And indeed he will be back - Ben will be signing copies of his book at Sunderland Waterstones on Saturday, May 24 from 12-2pm.

Sh*tty Breaks is available now priced at £16.99.