Music legend Trevor Horn officially opens community centre on Hetton home turf
and live on Freeview channel 276
A revamped community centre has been officially opened by legendary music producer Trevor Horn, 70 years after he first visited it.
In partnership with Adderstone Living, housing association Gentoo contributed £35,000 towards the transformation of Moorsley Hut in Hetton.
The community centre provides activities for all ages, clubs, entertainment and education.
Since opening, The Hut has already welcomed residents for coffee mornings, bingo, karate, and choir.
Colleagues from Gentoo and Adderstone joined residents and volunteers to celebrate the official opening and plaque unveiling carried out by former Moorsley resident, producer and former Buggle Trevor, now 74.
The opening of the new hut aligns with work restarting on Gentoo’s nearby development Eskdene Rise.
Funding came from a range of contributors including Gentoo, 3Together Big Local, Sunderland City Council and others, as well as donations from generous individuals.
Residents and volunteers from the Moorsley and District CIO, recognised campaigned for over 18 years to receive around £600,000 in funding to redevelop the community centre.
Gentoo’s nearby development, built by Adderstone Living, features 86 new homes including two, three and four bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments.
The homes will be available for Affordable Rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.
Jackie Worthington, volunteer at Moorsley & District CIO said: “The volunteers of Moorsley were extremely pleased to see the opening of our new community building last week.
“We are fortunate to have received funding from various sources, including Gentoo.
“We are so proud of our new building and look forward to welcoming all residents of the area and their friends into The Hut for activities, education, and entertainment.”
Gentoo delivery manager Jennifer Parke said: “It’s clear there’s a strong community spirit in Moorsley and it’s great to be able to support this new community space for our customers and residents to enjoy.
“As well as building much-needed affordable housing for hundreds of local residents, Gentoo is committed to supporting the local community and helping to make Moorsley a better place for everyone.”
To find out more about the new Moorsley Hut, search Moorsley & District CIO on Facebook. To find out more about the Eskdene Rise development, visit Gentoo’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.