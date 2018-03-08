Murder trial jurors shown footage of suspect posing with gun

Jurors have watched bizarre video footage of a man on trial for murder posing with a gun.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall are accused of keeping Quyen Nguyen captive at a house for four hours, where prosecutors claim she was "raped and incapacitated" before she and her Audi A4 were dumped and set on fire at a dirt track in Shiney Row.

Both men are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court, where footage of McFall handling a gun, while the song Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd played in the background, has been shown .

The video, which appears to have been shot by mobile phone or small camera, had been sent from McFall's phone to Unwin's on March 27 last year.

The close-up footage shows McFall in different poses with the black weapon, which he points to his own head briefly.

The clip, which lasts less than a minute, appeared to be recorded inside a house and at least one other person could be seen in the background, looking away from the camera.

The footage appears to have been taken by McFall himself.

It was found when detectives investigated and retrieved information from the handsets belonging to the two men.

Miss Nguyen's remains, which were badly damaged by fire, were found when emergency services were called to a dirt track at Success Road in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, after reports of a fire last August.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, who is originally from Northern Ireland but now of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, both deny her murder and rape.

The trial continues.