A new multi-million pound entertainment venue, featuring a six lane bowling alley and more, has opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “unique” entertainment venue has opened at the luxury Ramside Hall Hotel in Country Durham.

The Pin at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa was officially opened on Friday (October 3) by Dame Susan Snowdon, CRVO, HM- Lord Lieutenant of County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pin, Ramside Hall Hotel. | Submitted

The Pin, Ramside Hall Hotel. | Submitted

The Pin is the hotel in Carrville’s new multi-million pound entertainment venue, with visitors set to enjoy a six lane bowling alley, electronic pub games, sports bar which offers food, new golf shop and function room. It also has a 43 bay TopTracer driving range – which includes a private VIP room.

The plans also include a new golf academy with a new short game practice and coaching areas.

Over the past 10, years Ramside has had £31m invested at the hotel, with the development of the spa, treehouses and second golf course.

John Adamson, Dame Susan and Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside Hall Hotel. | Submitted

Speaking at the opening owner John Adamson said the new facilities were “unique for the north.” “We are on course to meet our ambition to make Ramside’s golf the best in the North East,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Susan praised the on-going investment made by Ramside Estates. She said: “It has become the largest and most successful privately owned hospitality group in the region. And this new state-of-the-art ambitious development will be a great asset not just to Ramside but to the area.”