Tributes as much-loved Sunderland teacher Chas Allen dies aged 88
Charles Allen, always Chas to his friends, was a former teacher and headteacher who helped give generations of pupils a good start in life.
During a long career in teaching, Chas taught at Havelock and St Cuthbert's in Sunderland, rising to deputy head teacher at Our Lady of the Rosary in Peterlee, then at St Mary’s back in Sunderland.
He became headteacher for 10 years at St Leonard’s in Silksworth before retiring in 1995.
A talented and inspirational teacher, Chas loved all his jobs and made a great contribution to Catholic education in the city and was popular with colleagues, students and parents, many of whom still have great memories of him.
He was a keen and talented sportsman and ran Sunderland Boys cricket team for many years, some of his players progressing to represent Durham and even England.
Chas died peacefully on August 23, 2024. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Beryl, their three children Judith, Jane and Stefanie, their three sons-in-law and seven grandchildren.
Mr Allen's funeral is on Wednesday, September 11, at 12pm at the Holy Rosary church, Farringdon followed by a private burial, then refreshments at The Rosedene on Queen Alexandra Road.
The family requests no flowers, but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.