A little jetty, much-loved by Wearside children, has been restored after receiving a £1,500 donation to carry out repairs.

Joe’s Jetty at Joe’s Pond, where youngsters dip their fishing nets, sits beside Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve in Houghton. The jetty was attacked by arsonists in August 2023.

The Durham Wildlife Trust site has now been restored to its former glory, thanks to a contribution from Esh Construction’s Greener Communities Fund. The County Durham contractor has donated the money.

Joe’s Pond, formerly Nicholson’s Pit Pond, was named after local man Joe Wilson, a keen gamekeeper and caretaker of the pond, which was often used for fishing.

Previously a flooded clay pit, where clay was dug for brickworks to supply the drift mines of the Rainton Collieries, it later became a recreation pond owned by the Coal Authority, before Joe leased the site from them.

He gave the pond meticulous care, introducing plants and creating islands which attracted various wetland birds and amphibians. The pond was acquired by Durham Wildlife Trust in 1971 when Joe retired and renamed in his honour.

Emily Routledge, head of Development and Communications at Durham Wildlife Trust, said: “Joe had done such a good job that the pond was designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) shortly after the Trust took over the site.

"The area really is a shining example of how, given time, nature can return and thrive despite the scars of industry.

"The jetty is a very popular spot for local people to enjoy the wildlife the reserve is home to, and we were all devastated when vandalism destroyed it. We can’t thank Esh enough for its contribution to helping us reopen Joe’s Jetty.”

Esh site manager, David Matthews, said: “My wife and I regularly visit the nature reserve as it is five minutes from our home. We are keen bird watchers, so this wonderful place is perfect, the walks, trails and ponds cover a vast amount of land where you’ll see a wide variety of birds and wildlife.

“When we heard that Joe’s Jetty had been vandalised, I contacted our social value team to ask if Esh could possibly help with funding to replace Joe’s Jetty.”

For more about Durham Wildlife Trust, visit www.durhamwt.com.