MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how North East MPs voted

Members of Parliament have voted in favour of reforming abortion laws to ensure that women in England and Wales can no longer be prosecuted for ending a pregnancy.

The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.

However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.

As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.

This is how each MP in North East voted

Ayes

Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett) - Labour

Emma Foody (Cramlington and Killingworth) - Labour

Lola McEvoy (Darlington) - Labour

Mark Ferguson (Gateshead Central and Whickham) - Labour

Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool) - Labour

Joe Morris (Hexham) - Labour

Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East) - Labour

Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) - Labour

Luke Myer (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) - Labour

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West) - Labour

Alan Strickland (Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor) - Labour

Luke Akehurst (North Durham) - Labour

Chris McDonald (Stockton North) - Labour

Matt Vickers (Stockton West) - Conservative

Lewis Atkinson (Sunderland Central) - Labour

Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Gateshead South) - Labour

Noes

Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland) - Labour

Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham) - Labour

David Smith (North Northumberland) - Labour

Anna Turley (Redcar) - Labour

No vote recorded

Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington) - Labour

Grahame Morris (Easington) - Labour

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South) - Labour

Mary Glindon (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend) - Labour

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North) - Labour

Emma Lewell (South Shields) - Labour

Alan Campbell (Tynemouth) - Labour