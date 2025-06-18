MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how North East MPs voted
The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.
However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.
As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.
This is how each MP in North East voted
Ayes
Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett) - Labour
Emma Foody (Cramlington and Killingworth) - Labour
Lola McEvoy (Darlington) - Labour
Mark Ferguson (Gateshead Central and Whickham) - Labour
Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool) - Labour
Joe Morris (Hexham) - Labour
Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East) - Labour
Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) - Labour
Luke Myer (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) - Labour
Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West) - Labour
Alan Strickland (Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor) - Labour
Luke Akehurst (North Durham) - Labour
Chris McDonald (Stockton North) - Labour
Matt Vickers (Stockton West) - Conservative
Lewis Atkinson (Sunderland Central) - Labour
Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Gateshead South) - Labour
Noes
Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland) - Labour
Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham) - Labour
David Smith (North Northumberland) - Labour
Anna Turley (Redcar) - Labour
No vote recorded
Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington) - Labour
Grahame Morris (Easington) - Labour
Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South) - Labour
Mary Glindon (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend) - Labour
Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North) - Labour
Emma Lewell (South Shields) - Labour
Alan Campbell (Tynemouth) - Labour