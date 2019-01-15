MP Bridget Phillipson says question of Brexit deal should be 'put back to the people'

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson has said that voters should be able to have their say on whether the Government's Brexit deal is how they want to proceed.

Following the overwhelming defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons tonight, MP Bridget Phillipson has said that the question should be put back to the people.



In a statement she said: "It is hardly surprising that Parliament has overwhelmingly rejected the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan.

"It is a bad deal that leaves us worse off than we would be if we stay in the EU.

"This vote also makes clear that MPs are fundamentally divided on how we find a way forward as a country.

"As we cannot agree on the Prime Minister’s proposed deal, I believe the question should be put back to the people.

"Voters should be able to have their say on whether the government’s deal – which is the only negotiated form of Brexit on offer – is how they want to proceed, or if we should stick with the deal we have now.”