Mountain rescue teams called in to help in search for missing Sunderland pensioner

Northumbria Police requested help with a search in Penshaw on Saturday evening, March 26, after a man in his mid-70s was reported missing.

North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue and a police dog handler searched wooded areas in Herrington Country Park throughout the night before being stood down at 5am on Sunday.

The missing man was later found safe outside the search area.

