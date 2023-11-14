Only one Tyne Tunnel in use during training exercise

The northbound Tyne Tunnel will be temporarily closed.

Drivers who travel through the Tyne Tunnels might soon be facing some temporary disruption.

Operators of the tunnels, TT2, is warning drivers of a tunnel closure to allow for maintenance and an emergency training exercise to be carried out.

From around 10pm on Friday, November 24 to 5am on Monday, November 27 the northbound tunnel will be closed, with the southbound tunnel serving both directions.

This means there will be only one lane for each direction, instead of the usual two.

Maintenance on the northbound tunnel will take place from Friday evening through until Sunday when a practice emergency drill involving TT2, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service and the local authorities will take place.

The training session will simulate a real-life critical incident and involve emergency service vehicles.

Chief operating officer at TT2, Shaun Simmons, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by the partial tunnel closure. Maintenance is essential and we will make sure we complete the work as quickly as possible.

“The emergency incident training exercise is something we carry out every so often to ensure TT2 and all the emergency services are well-prepared in the event of a major incident.