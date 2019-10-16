Motorist suffers back injuries after van and heavy goods vehicle crash near Tyne Tunnel
A patient has been sent to A&E following a two-vehicle crash on the A19 approaching the Tyne Tunnel.
Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a HGV and a van on the A19 near the Tyne Tunnel at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.
Two fire and rescue crews from South Shields including one special heavy rescue appliance, one crew from Hebburn and one crew from Tynemouth were also sent to the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a van and a heavy goods vehicle on the A19 northbound just before the entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow.”
Emergency services at the scene closed part of the road at the Howard Street and Priory Road entry to the Northbound Tunnel to allow a clear-up operation to take place.
At the time, members of the public were advised to avoid the area.
North East Ambulance Service confirmed that an ambulance and a HART vehicle were also sent to the scene and after being trapped in a vehicle, a patient was sent to A&E.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “A patient has suffered back injuries and was unable to exit the vehicle as a result.
“The patient has been taken to South Tyneside A&E to be treated for the injuries.”
The road was reopened shortly after allowing the public to enter the Tyne Tunnel.