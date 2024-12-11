A construction worker found with cannabis in his car after speeding at 90mph on a Sunderland highway insisted to a court, “I’m not a bad lad”.

Aaron Shield, 35, made the remark twice while defending himself before magistrates in South Tyneside and after admitting a drug possession charge.

Shield drove his Audi from the city centre A183 Chester Road and floored it as he sped onto the 70mph A19 dual carriageway, prosecutor Paul Coulson said.

Police followed Shield, of South View Gardens, Annfield Plain, Co Durham, and pulled him over due to him “accelerating”.

He stopped in a lay-by at around 6.20pm on Sunday, June 9, and approaching officers could smell cannabis.

Shield admitted he had two joints in his backpack, and a small amount of cannabis bush was also found in a plastic container.

Mr Coulson told the hearing: “The evidence comes from an officer who was on mobile patrol with a colleague.

“They were travelling on the A183 to the slip road of the A19 carriageway where they observed an Audi pass them.

“The officers noticed that the vehicle was cutting back and its behaviour was such that they paid more attention to it.

“They observed it accelerating quite quickly away from them. Due to the speed, it was in excess of 90mph, they indicated for it to stop.

“It did so in a lay-by further down the A19. They spoke to the driver and they could smell cannabis in the vehicle.

“He said that he had two joints of cannabis in the vehicle in a backpack on the seat, and there was cannabis bush in a Tupperware container.”

Shield has two previous convictions from four offences, all from an appearance before the same court in August on charges including failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Defending himself, bearded Shield said: “I’m not a bad lad. I do like a smoke at weekends. I don’t drink alcohol.

“I shouldn’t have had it in my possession in my car, that was wrong. I’ve got regrets, obviously. It was for personal use.

“I don’t drink alcohol, and I don’t do other drugs. I don’t class myself as a bad lad. We get drug tested at work which I pass.”

Magistrates fined Shield £533, and he must pay a £213 victim surcharge. There were no court costs.