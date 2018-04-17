Motorist cut free after Iceland van overturns

Have your say

The driver of an Iceland van had to be cut free by firefighters after it overturned.

The man, who is believed to have suffered minor injuries, was taken to the University of North Durham following the accident.

The damaged van is loaded onto a recovery truck. Photo by Jordan Smith.

The van was travelling along Front Street in Sherburn Village at about 1.20pm when it left the road, struck a street light and overturned onto its side.

A Durham Police spokesman said the white Mercedes van was the only vehicle involved in the incident at Hallgarth Villas.

Workers from Durham County Council's Highways Department were called to the scene and removed the lamppost.

Two crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended and used cutting equipment to free the man.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for two hours.