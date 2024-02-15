Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The data presented below has been extracted from the official National Lottery site. This information has been carefully compiled to ensure accuracy and reliability, providing a comprehensive overview of the relevant details for users seeking up-to-date and precise lottery-related data.

A team of experts at Lottomart conducted an extensive research study to identify the lottery numbers that are most overdue. This investigation delves into historical lottery data, employing analysis to highlight those numbers that have not appeared in winning draws for an extended period.

Most Overdue Numbers

Lottery

Below is a detailed breakdown of each number identified in the study:

Number 21

Leading the list of overdue numbers is 21, which last made an appearance 185 days ago, on Saturday, 12th August 2023.

Number 13

This is followed closely by 13, a number that has not been seen in 171 days since Saturday, 26th August 2023.

Number 39 and 52

The study also highlights numbers 39 and 52, both of which have not been drawn for 101 days, since Saturday, 4th November 2023.

Number 41

Not far behind, number 41 has been absent for 94 days, last seen on Saturday, 11th November 2023, and number 16, which was last drawn 90 days ago on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

Least Picked UK Lottery Numbers

Shifting the focus from the most overdue lottery numbers, it becomes fascinating to delve into the territory of the least selected numbers in lottery draws. While overdue numbers garner interest for not having been part of recent winning sets, the least chosen numbers offer an intriguing viewpoint based on their selection frequency, rather than the time elapsed since they were last drawn.

Number 48

Recorded 74 selections, with its latest appearance on Wednesday, 17th January 2024. This number stands out for its lower frequency of occurrence.

Number 9

Has been selected 77 times, with its most recent selection on Wednesday, 14th February 2024. It exemplifies another number with fewer appearances.

Number 6

Also with 77 selections, this number was last seen on Wednesday, 24th January 2024, indicating its infrequent selection.

Number 21

Despite its previous categorisation among overdue numbers, it has been picked only 78 times, with its last appearance on Saturday, 12th August 2023.

Number 18

This number has appeared 79 times, with its most recent occurrence on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

Number 43

Similarly selected 79 times, with the most recent appearance on Saturday, 10th February 2024, marking it as the most recently drawn among the least frequently selected numbers.

