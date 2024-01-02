More than 300 cards for 100th birthday girl Doreen Fairhurst
Staff appealed to the local community to help make Doreen's day special.
Doreen Fairhurst has more than 300 reason to celebrate her birthday.
Doreen turned 100 today, Tuesday, January 2, at The Laurels Care Home in Hetton, where she has lived since November 2018.
And following an appeal from home staff to the community, she received 309 cards to congratulate her on reaching treble figures.
The home even set up a dedicated letterbox in reception at which members of the public could drop off their messages.
Members of the congregation at St Michael's Church and pupils from Hetton Lyons Primary School and Hetton Academy - where Doreen used to work as a cook - also sent their own tributes.
Home magic moments co-ordinator Claire Bartlett said she had been overwhelmed by the response from the community: "I am buzzing," she said.
"I have been checking that mailbox constantly."
Born and raised in Hetton, Doreen married Matty on Boxing Day 1942 and has two daughters, Gloria and Margaret.
She has four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Doreen, who enjoys music, singalongs and watching films, celebrated with family members over prosecco and chocolates.