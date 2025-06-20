More than 100 cats rescued by the RSPCA from one property in Tyne and Wear

The RSPCA has rescued more than 100 cats from a Tyne and Wear property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA has rescued more than 100 cats from a Tyne and Wear property after the owner became overwhelmed with the vast number of cats to care for and turned to the charity for help.

RSPCA staff were first alerted in May 2024 when 13 cats were signed over into their care, followed by another 12 in November, and then 82 in April - meaning a total of 107 cats were rescued from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also worked with the owner to ensure that the remaining 12 cats were neutered and well cared for, helping to make sure that the conditions for the cats were vastly improved.

Heather Wade, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO), has praised the charity for the work it carried out to ensure the welfare of all the cats involved.

The RSPCA has rescued more than 100 cats from a single Tyne and Wear property. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “This story is a real testament to our work which sometimes goes under the radar - working alongside owners to offer them support and guidance when they have got into a situation, with the best of intentions, but which has sadly become out of control.

“The owner started with just six cats which soon became over 100 which shows just how important it is to ensure that owners are neutering their cats to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d recommend that cats are neutered from four months old which may surprise a few people who still see them as kittens themselves at that age but the reality is that they are able to get pregnant as early as this.”

Two RSPCA brands in the North East, the RSPCA Newcastle and North Northumberland Branch and the RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside Branch, contributed towards the cost of the cat’s care, including neutering and dental surgeries where needed.

Many of the felines were then taken to the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre, in Chester-le-Street for boarding, care and attention.

Unfortunately, four of the cats didn’t make it due to them being quite poorly but the rest are in good health - with most of them having gone off to their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherlock and Watson for looking for a forever home together. | Other 3rd Party

Two of the six- month-old cats, named Sherlock and Watson, are still waiting for 121 days in RSPCA care to be adopted.

Sherlock is a black and white domestic shorthair and Watson is a black domestic shorthair. The pair have thrived since moving to foster care, gaining confidence so that their true personalities have emerged.

They are active, engaging young cats who are incredibly playful, enjoying games and interacting with their surroundings. Their bond is evident and lovely to watch which means they need to be rehomed together.

The RSPCA is looking for a patient owner who understands they will need time to continue to grow, with the pair appreciating a quieter environment to help them feel safe and settle in at their own pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherlock and Watson would be best suited to homes with older children, such as secondary school age or older, and no other pets.

If you can give them a home, then visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/felledge-animal-centre/findapet/details/SHERLOCK_WATSON/265406/rehome.

For more information on the RSPCA and the work it carries out, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.