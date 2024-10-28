Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second round of support for cultural organisations, practitioners, businesses and creative enterprises working in Sunderland has been launched.

Unlock programme manager Laura Brewis. | 3rd party

Earlier this year Sunderland Culture launched a new strand of its Unlock programme, which began in 2018, to grow Sunderland’s cultural industries, offering support for established and emerging creative practitioners and businesses.

Now further grant funding has been announced.

Independent businesses, creative practitioners and organisations in Sunderland are invited to apply for a grant of £1,000-£2,500, to help improve their performance.

The programme is delivered by Sunderland Culture on behalf of University of Sunderland’s Innovate and Grow project, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Applicants must be 18+, have a home or business address registered in Sunderland, be registered with HMRC, have been trading for at least 12 months; have a bank account in the same name they are applying in; demonstrate a professional track record and show how the grant will benefit the business.

Applicants must also commit to completing relevant paperwork and meetings, be able to complete grant activity by February 28, 2025 and cannot already have received support from the UKSPF-funded Unlock programme.

For the purposes of the Unlock support, creative industries are defined broadly as a business with creativity at its heart – for example design, music, publishing, architecture, film and video, crafts, visual arts, fashion, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games and the performing arts.

Unlock programme manager Laura Brewis said: “The Unlock Creative Development Grants will offer independent creative practitioners, businesses and organisations support to help improve the performance of their creative business.

“We are particularly interested in applications which focus on introducing a new technology or process or improving a technology or process within your business, or accessing a new market to support your business.

“This is a competitive programme and we anticipate receiving more applications than we are able to fund so would-be beneficiaries should feel free to email us questions about their idea or proposal.”

Application deadline is Friday, November 8, 5pm. Decisions will be taken by Friday, November 22.

To apply visit Sunderland Culture’s website for guidance and the online application form; www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/unlock.

To discuss applications before submission, email [email protected] to arrange a meeting.