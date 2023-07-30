News you can trust since 1873
AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship series comes to Sunderland

More action from day two of the AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Series

The sun shone again as Sunderland put on a show for the world..

By Kevin Clark
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

The crowds were out in force again for the second day of the AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Series in Sunderland.

After yesterday's open sprint events, today saw standard distance races for more experienced athletes before the elite competitors took part in a four-leg relay.

France claimed the honours, with Team GB taking an unexpected silver.

Heading for the beach

1. Heading for the beach

Heading for the beach

A competitor makes it home

2. A competitor makes it home

A competitor makes it home

About to take the plunge

3. About to take the plunge

About to take the plunge

A Dame Dorothy Primary School pupil crosses the line at the same time as an athlete

4. More action from day two of the AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Series

A Dame Dorothy Primary School pupil crosses the line at the same time as an athlete

