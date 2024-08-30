More details emerge over ownership of abandoned former Sunderland Travelodge building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More light has been shed on the issue of ownership of the former Travelodge building in High Street West.

The abandoned former Travelodge on High Street West. | Sunderland Echo

The 81-bedroom, four-storey hotel, previously called Sunderland Central High Street West Travelodge, was opened in November 2012. It cost £6million, but was closed down for good in December 2021.

At a meeting in July 2024 the Sunderland City Council Planning and Highways Committee approved an application for 75 new homes to be built at a site bordered by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street.

The dilapidated former hotel stands a few metres from where the new homes are set to be built, with its future not known to the public.

In April 2022 and August 2024 the Sunderland Echo contacted the Land Registry to find out who owns the building, on both occasions being told by the Registry it was Travelodge Ltd.

However, the hotel chain says that the information given is out of date.

A Companies House entry says the building is currently owned by a company called Project Benevolence II Ltd and charged to (mortgaged with) HSBC Bank.

The company’s address is given as a flat in Salford, Greater Manchester and the sole director as Mr Sir Weis, who has at various times been involved with 325 companies.

The same Salford address, according to Companies House, is used by Mr Aubrey Weis who has been involved with 211 appointments with some, but not all of his companies, registered at that address.

Sir Weis and Aubrey Weis are entered as being born in 1981 and 1949 respectively; two different people. A Rachel Weis, who has been involved with 64 companies, uses the same address too.

The address is also, according to the Charities Commission, shared by the Reisner Charitable Foundation Ltd.

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: "With the recent planning approval for more than 70 new homes in Coronation, Nile and Villiers streets opposite the former Travelodge building, further significant regeneration benefits for Sunniside are on their way.

"The City Council is seeking clarity from the owner regarding their plans for this building but unable to provide any further update at this time."