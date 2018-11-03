Molly Scott performs Britney Spears' 'Toxic' for X Factor Fright Night

Teenager Molly Scott received mixed comments from judges on tonight's X Factor show.

The theme is Fright Night and the 16-year-old, from Easington, performed Britney Spears' Toxic, starting off the song by smashing her way out of a glass case.

There was praise for her singing from judges but some expressed concerns that the creative side of the routine did not suit her.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson said: "Vocally you were great but the creative in my opinion is a little too old for you.

"You looked a little bit out of your depth but you still did a great job."

Ayda Field however said: "I thought you had a lot more fun with this performance which I was happy to see."

Robbie Williams added: "Your voice takes care of itself but what I want to see from you is your eyes projecting.

"There is no projecting. I want to see your eyes light up."

There was support from Molly's mentor Simon Cowell though who said: "I think you've had a bit of a hard time in this competition so far.

"I thought you had fun and your turned it into something else.

"For me it was one of my favourite performances so far because it showed your personality."

Asked by presenter Dermot O'Leary how she felt after taking to the stage Molly replied: "I did really, really have fun with this performance because I haven't really done an update song in this competition so I just wanted to show a variety and I didn't really want it to be a risk.

"Hopefully I've done my best."

Molly will find out on Sunday night's results show if she has made it through to the next round of the contest.