The North East's annual tech awards is back for 2025 and this year it’s bringing the laughs.

This year’s Dynamites Awards, which will take place on Thursday 20th November at Newcastle Civic Centre, are to be hosted by acclaimed comedian Gary Delaney.

Known for his razor-sharp one-liners and regular appearances on shows such as Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, Gary will light up the stage at the glittering event by bringing a unique wit and energy to the evening.

The comedian is currently traveling the UK as part of his Gary in Punderland tour, with the Dynamites one of a few events he will be hosting in between gigs. Now in its 12th year, the Dynamites Awards celebrate all that is great about North East tech, with 14 different awards recognising the sector’s business leaders, rising stars, innovators and exporters.

The awards are held by Dynamo North East, the region’s largest tech cluster. Over 5,000 people have attended the awards since 2014, with 137 organisations and individuals taking home the coveted stick of Dynamite which is presented to winners.

“We’re thrilled that Gary Delaney will be hosting this year’s Dynamites Awards,” said Dr David Dunn, chief executive of Dynamo North East. “His style of comedy and quick wit are perfect for what is a really lively, entertaining night.

“Better yet, it turns out Gary’s wife is also the South Shields-born comedian Sarah Millican, so we’re sure he’ll have plenty of anecdotes about living with someone from the North East and will bring plenty of laughs in that respect.

“It should be a real night to remember and so we’d encourage anyone interested in joining us for the event to book their tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”

The awards feature categories ranging from ‘Best Use of Data & AI’ and ‘Equality, Diversity & Inclusion’ to ‘International Success’ and ‘Rising Star’, showcasing the diversity and depth of talent across the sector.

Nominations are open now and will close on Monday 8th September. Finalists will be announced on Thursday 9th October, with the awards ceremony taking place in front of an audience of more than 400 industry leaders, investors, and innovators.

To buy tickets, sponsorship packages or nominate, visit: https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/