Mobility care firm running fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
Macmillan Cancer Support.Macmillan Cancer Support.
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A caring company is doing its bit for an annual fundraiser to help those affected by cancer.

Mobility Care Solutions is helping to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with a raffle offering luxurious prizes.

It comes as the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning returns for 2024, with scores of Sunderland businesses, organisations, groups and individuals hosting events to raise money for the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The designated date is Friday, September 27, but events have already begun and will take place over the next week or so.

The Mobility Care Solutions raffle will be drawn on September 28.

Tickets are £1 a strip, with prizes to include hampers, spirits, chocolates, candles and more.

Visit Unit 12B, Southwick Industrial Estate, North Hylton Road, Sunderland, to get yours.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer Support

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.