Mobility care firm running fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

A caring company is doing its bit for an annual fundraiser to help those affected by cancer.

Mobility Care Solutions is helping to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with a raffle offering luxurious prizes.

It comes as the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning returns for 2024, with scores of Sunderland businesses, organisations, groups and individuals hosting events to raise money for the charity.

The designated date is Friday, September 27, but events have already begun and will take place over the next week or so.

The Mobility Care Solutions raffle will be drawn on September 28.

Tickets are £1 a strip, with prizes to include hampers, spirits, chocolates, candles and more.

Visit Unit 12B, Southwick Industrial Estate, North Hylton Road, Sunderland, to get yours.