Police believe a missing person may be in Sunderland.

Durham Police are appealing for help in tracing Brandan Hagen and say he was last seen in the Grangetown area of the city.

A statement from the force said: "A concern for his welfare has been raised by his family and officers are attempting to locate him ASAP.

Brandan was last seen at 6pm on Friday and was wearing a black padded jacket with green hoody underneath, navy jogging bottoms with white stripes and dark coloured trainers.

He is still believed to be in the Sunderland area.

No further details about him have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote incident number DHM-11012019-0413