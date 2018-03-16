'Mini Beast from the East' set to bring snow, winds and freezing temperatures to North East

Snow and strong winds are set to hit the North East this weekend as the "Mini Beast from the East" strikes.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the region from today until Sunday as the wintry conditions return.

A graphic showing how temperatures are set to fall.

Today, the Met Office forecasts that there will be gusts of up to 46mph in the North East, with temperatures not expected to top 4C.

Meanwhile, a band of rain is set to fall this afternoon, which will be followed by snow tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Following the clearance of an area of rain and snow, ice will form on untreated surfaces Friday evening and persist into Saturday morning.

"Despite a cold day then on Saturday surface temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the morning allowing ice to melt."

Over the weekend, the Met Office forecasts that temperatures in the North East will be around the freezing mark.

Most of England is likely to see snow this weekend the Met Office has said, as a second cold snap looks set to grip the country.

Temperatures are poised to tumble as the bitter blast could bring up to 5cm in some parts and up to 20cm on higher ground.

Forecaster Craig Snell said the cold snap will only last a few days, and with a high of 15.9C on Thursday, he warned many places in Britain over the weekend will be nearer to freezing.

"As we go through the course of Friday the rain across eastern Scotland and north east England will gradually transition to snow across the higher ground," he said.

"Then as we go through Friday night and into Saturday, that snow risk then falls down to lower levels and with an increased risk of ice as well.

"Sunday will see a fairly widespread yellow warning for snow across a good chunk of England, and also parts of eastern Wales.

"The other thing to note is that will be quite windy and that will enhance the cold feel.

"If you factor in the strength of the wind it will be feeling probably sub zero, so a big change in how it is going to feel out there over the weekend."

Meteorologist Martin Bowles said the weekend's weather is not Beast from the East Mark Two, but could be called a "mini Beast from the East" as it will be less severe.

He added: "We don't expect anything like the same impact as a result of it, although there will be some snow about."