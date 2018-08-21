Milk stolen from Sunderland primary school

Police investigating the theft of milk from a Sunderland primary school have released images of people they would like to trace.

Officers investigating the theft from a Washington primary school have released the pictures of two men they would like to speak to.

Officers want to speak to this pair.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "On Monday, July 16, police received a report that a quantity of milk delivered to Usworth Grange Primary School, on Marlborough Road, had been stolen at around 4.30am.

"It is believed that an offender climbed over the fence and then passed the bottles of milk through to another waiting on the other side, before making off.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and police have now identified two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"They were seen to be in the area at the time of the offence, so may be able to help with the investigation."

The police would like to speak to this man.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 666 160718 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.