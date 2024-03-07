Michael Gove

A key member of the Government has sent a message to Sunderland after Budget announcements paved the way for game-changing film studios plans on the banks of the River Wear.

Jeremy Hunt confirmed in his Budget on Wednesday that the region will be given a new “Trailblazer” devolution deal that delivers more decision-making powers to the incoming North East mayor and, the Chancellor said, potentially be worth more than £100million.

Today, in a statement to the Echo, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the Trailblazer would bring huge benefits to Sunderland.

“Yesterday's Budget saw the North East take back control," he said.

"This historic Trailblazer deal will transfer decision-making powers out of Westminster and into the hands of the new Mayor, and makes new powers and funding available to be spent by local people, on their priorities.

“It builds on the devolution revolution we announced at the Convention of the North last week, where nine in ten people in the North of England will now be empowered by tailored devolution deals.

"This is putting power into the hands of people who know their areas best.

“I’m also delighted to announce that the Budget will equip the North East and Sunderland with the tools to enable the future North East Mayoral Combined Authority to bring in investment from the film and high-end TV sector.