Lord of the Dance, the global phenomenon that revolutionised Irish dance, will return to the North East in 2026 as part of its 30th anniversary tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone event celebrates a legacy that has captivated over 60 million fans across 60 countries since 1996.

The show will visit Sunderland Empire from Wednesday, 9 September to Saturday, 12 September 2026. Tickets for this eagerly awaited tour go on sale on Thursday, 12 December, at 10 a.m. via BookingsDirect.com and atgtickets.com/sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its debut, Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dance, bringing it to a global stage with unmatched creativity and artistry. Michael Flatley’s visionary production has captivated audiences through its stunning choreography, powerful music, and compelling storytelling.

30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the enduring legacy of Lord of the Dance. Over the past three decades, the production has delivered breathtaking precision dance and electrifying performances from a world-class cast. Its legacy as a cultural and artistic phenomenon continues to inspire fans across the globe.

As the iconic show's creator, producer, and choreographer, Michael Flatley is preparing a spectacular celebration to mark its 30th Anniversary. Reflecting on the milestone, he shared:"The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”

Though Flatley retired from performing during his final tour in 2016, which culminated in a memorable performance at Caesar’s Colosseum in Las Vegas, he has remained at the helm of Lord of the Dance, guiding its evolution while preserving its timeless magic.

Tickets for this historic anniversary tour go on sale Thursday 12th December at 10 am via BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices.