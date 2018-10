There are warnings of 'major delays' across the Metro system caused by signalling problems.

The problems at Pelaw come on the back of hold-ups caused by two broken down trains today.

Services were suspended this morning between Heworth and Pelaw.

The disruption occurred around 8am and lasted for an hour, with replacement bus services running.

Then a second breakdown around 1.30pm meant delays of up to 35 minutes to services between St James and Chicester on the South Tyneside line.