Metro trains delayed between Heworth, South Shields and South Hylton as woman takes ill
An ambulance was sent to assist with a Metro passenger as they had taken ill on a train.
At 3pm on Tuesday, September 3, the North East Ambulance Service received a report of a young woman falling ill on a Metro train in South Hylton.
This incident caused delays to Tyne and Wear Metro trains that run between Heworth, South Shields and South Hylton.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “We sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the train.”
At around 3.30pm, Metros began running in the area but delays of around 25 minutes were reported.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Metro apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that the ambulance has left the scene and the woman has been taken home safely.
Delays to the service are lessening as Metro trains continue to run.