Metro passengers face more misery after bosses cancel morning services due to repair works

Travel bosses have announced a number of Metros will be cancelled tomorrow while repair works are carried out.

Nexus has announced more than a dozen trains between Airport, Regent Centre, Pelaw and South Hylton will be pulled from service tomorrow, Friday, 12 October.

This will effect trains between 4.58am and 6.50am and is to allow staff to complete emergency overnight engineering works at South Gosforth following a major power fault.

The Nexus website stated: "Please catch an alternative service. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

At 6am today scores of passengers were left stranded when a power cut wiped out parts of the system, leaving no trains operating between Heworth and the Airport.

Chris Carson, Metro Services director, said: “We suffered a major power failure just after 6am this morning which meant we couldn’t run trains through South Gosforth and Newcastle city centre to Heworth or Airport.

"Engineers worked as fast as they could to fix the problem and trains were running to all stations from 9am. I know this caused a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers and I want to say sorry to anyone who was held up this morning.

