Meteors and northern lights over Sunderland and Seaham in magical night for stargazers
Echo reader Simon Woodley captured both on camera at the stunning backdrops of Souter Lighthouse and the Tommy sculpture in Seaham.
The Perseid meteor shower began on Sunday night and continued through into Tuesday morning.
The event sees the Perseids pass through our atmosphere each year when the Earth orbits through debris left by the Swift-Tuttle comet.
And those out spotting them this year were also treated to the northern lights, which could be seen in the skies over Sunderland, Seaham and South Tyneside among other areas.
The phenomenon, technically known as the aurora borealis, has made regular appearances in the UK in recent months, including the spectacular displays in May.
Experts say enhanced solar activity is due to continue, meaning there will be more chances to see the aurora over the coming months.
