Fine and dry weather will transition to more unsettled conditions over the weekend in the North East.

Much of the UK has experienced settled weather in recent days, with warmer air also moving in from the south and southwest.

While Friday will remain warm for many, the start of a transition to wetter weather is on the way for the weekend, with some rain, initially in parts of the southwest, gradually moving northeast later in the day.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “This heralds the move to something more unsettled for the UK’s weather on Saturday, with more rain or showers developing across much of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland throughout the day, and some heavier bursts likely in places.

“Western parts of Scotland are also likely to see rain on Saturday, with this gradually moving eastwards across the rest of Scotland over the weekend.”

“Unsettled weather, with occasional rain or showers for many, will continue on Sunday, with plenty of cloud around as well.”

A rather changeable pattern is becoming established for next week, with some rain pushing east across the UK at times, but also some drier interludes.

Weather forecast for North East England

This evening and tonight:

Some early evening sunny spells are possible, but soon clouding over with patchy rain becoming more widespread later in the night, this perhaps heavy at times.

Winds easing away from coasts.

Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain at first, perhaps heavy at times.

Turning brighter through the afternoon but showers developing, some heavy and perhaps locally thundery.

Winds easing on coasts. Maximum temperature 16C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Further rain or heavy showers Sunday though gradually turning drier.

Mainly dry on Monday and Tuesday, perhaps some light rain Tuesday morning.

Areas of low cloud possible. Near average temperatures.