Masked men armed with weapons terrorise SPAR staff before making off with cash in Sunderland

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:34 BST

Two masked men armed with weapons carried out a violent robbery at a SPAR store in Sunderland, escaping with cash after assaulting staff members.

The robbery took place at around 7am on Monday at the SPAR store on Chester Road.

The suspects entered the shop and immediately demanded cash from the till.

Two masked men armed with weapons carried out a violent robbery at a SPAR store in Sunderland | Google

One of the men threatened a staff member and punched another in the face.

The second man, positioned by the door, helped seize a quantity of cash before both fled the scene.

The victim who was punched suffered minor facial injuries, and both workers were left shaken by the traumatic incident.

Northumbria Police confirmed that an investigation was underway urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact police via direct message or the live chat function on their social media platforms.

Alternatively, information can be provided by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 018528B/25.

