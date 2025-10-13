Durham City Council

A man whose vehicle was at the scene of a fly-tip could not remember driving it - but has been left nearly £1,400 worse off anyway.

Jed Charlton, 31, from Murton, has been successfully prosecuted by Durham County Council for two environmental crimes.

Ian Hoult, the council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “Our communities continue to tell us that they want us to tackle fly-tipping and that is what we are doing as this incident shows. This was a case where we were tipped off about a large pile of waste dumped near allotments.

“The evidence showed a vehicle linked to Mr Charlton was involved in the fly-tip but in court he could not remember having driven it. Nevertheless, because he failed to co-operate when we tried to get to the bottom of it, he now finds himself with two criminal convictions and almost £1,400 worse off.

Durham Council

“We are grateful to the person who supplied the evidence and would encourage anyone who has information on fly-tips to report it to us so we can look to take similar action. We also hope this case serves as a warning of what can happen when you are linked to fly-tipping in some way, and encourages people to dispose of their waste responsibly.”

Peterlee Magistrates heard the council was provided with evidence of a large pile of waste dumped near allotments at Seaham in October last year. The evidence revealed two men had dumped the waste from the trailer of a Ford Transit van.

Checks showed the vehicle was registered to Charlton, of St Clement Garden, and also that he was insured to drive it. The council sent the defendant a letter before making several attempts to speak to him by phone. Charlton was eventually spoken to and invited for interview but failed to attend.

Durham Council

He was charged with two offences: knowingly causing controlled waste to be deposited and failing to prevent the escape of the waste, despite having a duty of care to do so as a person who produces, carries, keeps, treats or disposes of controlled waste.

Charlton initially pleaded not guilty to both, but changed his pleas to guilty on the day he was supposed to appear for trial. In court, his solicitor said the defendant could not recall driving the vehicle but accepted that he is the owner.

Magistrates fined Charlton £432 and ordered him to pay costs of £780.40 and a victim surcharge of £173 – a total of £1,385.40.