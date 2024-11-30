A man who took a pitchfork into the grounds of a Sunderland primary school – causing children to be ushered to their classroom - has appeared in court to deny a weapons charge.

David Rafferty, 55, was seen by staff as he walked along a boundary path at Grange Park, in Swan Street, Monkwearmouth, at 10am on Tuesday, November 26.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in the grounds of a school.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Mr Rafferty, of Townsend Road, Thorney Close, had found the pitchfork and another gardening implement.

He said he was taking them to the safety of a shed he believed was on the school premises and had reasonable excuse to have the pitchfork.

Rafferty elected to be tried by magistrates, and he will appear before them at the same court on Wednesday, March 5.

He was granted bail on condition he lives and sleeps at his home and does not enter Swan Street.