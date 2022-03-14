Man taken to hospital after emergency services called to road traffic collision in Sunderland

The North East Ambulance Service was called following reports of a road traffic collision in Sunderland before one man was taken to hospital.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:50 pm

Emergency services were called to Chester Road, in Sunderland, at 2.52pm this afternoon, Monday, March 14, following reports of a road traffic incident.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched one specialist paramedic, before one patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Queues of traffic were seen in the area near the BP petrol station, in Grindon, earlier this afternoon, following the incident.

Traffic was seen building up near to the incident on Chester Road.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 2.52pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident on Chester Road, Sunderland. We dispatched one specialist paramedic and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
