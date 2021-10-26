Man taken to hospital after fall from Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge
A man has been taken to hospital after falling from Sunderland’s Northern Spire Bridge.
A number of emergency series vehicles were called to the bridge this morning, Tuesday, October 26.
The inshore lifeboat was also launched in connection with the incident.
A Humber Coastguard spokesman confirmed a call had been received but said the matter was being handled by police.
"We have been contacted. It was at approximately 6.30am,” he said.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.10am today, we received a report a male had fallen from the Northern Spire bridge.
“Officers and emergency services attended and the male has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident on the Northern Spire Bridge in Sunderland at 6.21am this morning.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical care manager, and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”