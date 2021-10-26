Man taken to hospital after fall from Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from Sunderland’s Northern Spire Bridge.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:56 am

A number of emergency series vehicles were called to the bridge this morning, Tuesday, October 26.

The inshore lifeboat was also launched in connection with the incident.

A Humber Coastguard spokesman confirmed a call had been received but said the matter was being handled by police.

"We have been contacted. It was at approximately 6.30am,” he said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.10am today, we received a report a male had fallen from the Northern Spire bridge.

“Officers and emergency services attended and the male has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident on the Northern Spire Bridge in Sunderland at 6.21am this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical care manager, and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

