Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' after A19 collision between car and motorcycle
A man suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A19.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Friday, April 12, on the southbound carriageway near Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.
Officers were called at 10.40pm reports a Mitsubishi Outlander car had collided with an off-road electric motorcycle.
Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, police said.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital but later discharged.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers have launched an investigation into the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what took place to contact them.
“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist their enquiries.
“Witnesses should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240412-1243.
“Alternatively, witnesses can email [email protected] .”
