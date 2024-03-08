Man 'seriously injured' after incident in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scene at Corning Road.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in the Millfield area of Sunderland.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene beside Corning Road on Friday morning, March 8. No other casualties have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9.50am today (Friday, March 8), we responded to a report of a concern for safety at a business premises off Corning Road in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended the scene, and a man has since been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

A North East Ambulance Service statement said: "We were called to an incident on Corning Road, Sunderland at 9.57 this morning.

Police cordoned off an area.

"We dispatched an officer, a clinical team leader, and double crewed ambulance and four vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team. We also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.