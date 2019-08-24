Man sent to hospital after getting hand trapped in bird feeder
A man has been sent to Sunderland Royal Hospital after getting his hand trapped in a bird feeder in Sunderland.
Firefighters have had to cut open a bird feeder after a man had his hand trapped in it.
The incident took place on Wraith Terrace located in the Ryhope area of Sunderland.
Crews from Farringdon station in Sunderland were called out at around 11.15am on Saturday, August 24 to help the man who had his hand stuck in the metal bar of a bird feeder.
Members of the fire crew had to use pedal cutters to free the mans hand at the scene.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The incident was dealt with by 11.52am and a land ambulance was at the scene.”
The man has now been sent to Sunderland Royal Hospital with minor injuries.