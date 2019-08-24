Man rescued from Wearmouth Bridge
A man was rescued from the Wearmouth Bridge on Friday, August 23.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 7.58pm.
The RNLI from Sunderland Lifeboat Station and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to the scene alongside the ambulance service and Northumbria Police.
The man was rescued using an aerial ladder platform and was put into its cradle, a spokesperson for the fire service explained.
When firefighters left the incident he was being looked after by police officers. The incident lasted for about three hours in total.
The RNLI said it send two lifeboats to the bridge in a Facebook post which read: “Both Inshore Lifeboats - Direct page to launch received from UK Coastguard to attend a multi agency incident on the River Wear. “After almost 3hrs our volunteers were stood down from the incident after it was successfully resolved by the Fire Brigade.”