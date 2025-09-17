Google

A man ordered by police to leave Sunderland city centre lost his race against the clock when he dawdled by chatting to door staff, a court heard.

Asaphu Kabayidi, 25, was one of two men approached by officers after reports of anti-social behaviour on the evening of Friday, August 29. He was issued with a section 35 direction which compelled him to move from a designated area within 15 minutes, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

But Kabayidi, of Penistone Road, Pennywell, walked off before being given paperwork that gave full instructions, including the time limit. Soon after that had passed, the same officer saw him talking to bouncers in Vine Place, within the restricted zone – and he was arrested for failing to comply.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said: “Officers in uniform received reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre. He was one of two men identified for that and, as is normal, police issued paperwork that directed the defendant to leave a certain area.

“They later found that he was still in the area and was engaged in conversation with door staff, who were refusing him entry. He was arrested. It’s a fairly benign breach of the directive, it was nothing particularly significant, he generally seems to have cooperated with the police.”

Kabayidi pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a section 35 directive. He has 33 previous convictions from 65 offences, including for weapon possession and drugs, Mr Stirland confirmed.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said he had considered advising Kabayidi to plead not guilty but agreed he had slightly exceeded the 15-minute move away order. Mr Naismith added: “He was in Vine Place, which is on the edge of the city centre.

“He was edging away, he was heading in the right direction, just not as quickly as the officer had wanted him to do. If he had stayed for the paperwork, he would have been told that he had 15 minutes to leave but he didn’t stay for that.”

Magistrates fined Kabayidi £40 and ordered him to pay £50 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.