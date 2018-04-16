Man left fighting for life after being hit by a car close to Tyne Bridge 'critical but stable'

A man injured after he was hit by a car close to the Tyne Bridge remains seriously ill in hospital.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the 21-year-old who was involved in a collision in Gateshead in the early hours of Saturday is Connor McDade, who is from the Hartlepool area.

He was left fighting for his life following the incident and is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The collision happened shortly after 3.15am when a Ford Fiesta travelling southbound on the Tyne Bridge collided with a pedestrian near to the junction with Askew Road in Gateshead.

The driver has been assisting police with their inquiries.

The Tyne Bridge was temporarily closed whilst inquiries were carried out by collision investigators.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage from around the location between 3.15am and 3.30am, to get in touch via 101 and quote reference 182 14/04/18.