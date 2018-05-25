Man in hospital after being shot by armed police officer

A man is in hospital after being shot by an armed police officer.
A spokesman for the force said: "At 10.46am today, police were called to Bishop Auckland after reports that a man had been seen in the area with a handgun.
"During the operation, a suspect was shot and has been taken to hospital.
"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed of the incident and Durham Constabulary will be supporting the IPOC investigation."