Man in a serious condition in hospital following crash in Sunderland
A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Sunderland on the evening of Sunday, June 30.
A 27-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition after suffering multiple injuries during a crash last night.
Police were called to reports of a crash involving one vehicle in Premier Road on the roundabout with Silksworth Lane just before 9pm.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on what happened to contact police.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 8.53pm on Sunday, June 30, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Premier Road at the roundabout with Silksworth Lane, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. He remains in a serious condition.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1028 300619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”