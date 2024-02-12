Man falls to death from cliff at Marsden despite police efforts to save him
A man has died after falling from cliffs despite police officers' efforts to save him.
Emergency services, including Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, were called to Marsden on Saturday afternoon.
Police officers attempted to persuade the man to return to safety but without success.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm on Saturday, February 10, we received a report of concern for a male who was on the cliffs in the Marsden area of South Shields.
"Emergency services attended and officers attempted to negotiate with the male for him to come to safety.
"The man then fell from the cliff edge, landing on the ground below.
"He was sadly pronounced as deceased by paramedics a short time later.
"The man’s next of kin have been informed.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner."