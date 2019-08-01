Man dies at Lumley Tower flat block on High Street East
A man has died at Lumley Tower flat block on High Street East in Sunderland.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 10:20
Police officers were called to the scene at around 12.06am on Thursday, August 1.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received reports of concern for a male at an address on High Street East in Sunderland.
“The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
There is not currently believed to be any third party involvement in the death. A report has since been prepared for the coroner.